‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals Izuku’s One For All Cheat

One of the core threads of My Hero Academia is Midoriya learning how to better control the passed down One For All quirk without damaging his body. Full use of this power has broken him in the past, but the upcoming movie is provided a helpful cheat for him.

As seen in the brand new trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Midoriya’s arm is completely wrapped up in this red device that will allow him better control and range of his One For All strength. He’ll be able to use greater capacities of the power without major kickback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s going to be important given the struggle All Might seems to be in during the trailer, and that last ditch effort from Midoriya at the trailer’s end. Either way this turns out, fans will soon get to experience the film. Premiering August 3 in Japan, but with a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018 in July, the synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes with a later US theater release planned, is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.