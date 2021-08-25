My Hero Academia Announces New Live Action Play

✖

My Hero Academia is taking over the world of anime with the latest season of its anime adaptation as well as the third movie of the franchise which just hit Japanese theaters in World Heroes Mission, which will also be coming to the West in October of this year. Seemingly not satisfied with all the current plans that the Shonen franchise has made, it seems that the creation of Kohei Horikoshi will also be receiving a brand new stage play that is set to land in the winter of this year, with a giant cast portraying the heroes and villains of UA Academy.

The next upcoming live-action stage play titled My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage Real Hero PLUS ULTRA was originally delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic from earlier this year to December, touting that some of the major villains will be making their debut this time around. While few details were revealed regarding the new play that will drop in 2022, there is plenty of material for these live-action interpretations to take as the series marches forward. Joining the likes of Naruto, Beastars, Yu Yu Hakusho, and countless other anime franchises that have seen their stories adapted for the stage.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia didn't just share a new visual for the upcoming Stage Play, but also confirmed that another play was currently in the works that would continue to adapt the adventures of UA Academy:

There are currently no plans to bring this stage play to North America, which is really the general strategy that most of these anime adaptations have taken as almost none of them have found their way to the West. With a live-action feature-length film for the characters of UA Academy also in the works, it seems that the future of My Hero Academia is only getting brighter.

