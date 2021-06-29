✖

My Hero Academia is getting up to final boss level of bad guys that Izuku Midoriya and co. must face, as All For One's dark era of terror continues. The archvillain has staged the biggest prison break Japan's pro hero culture has ever seen, and many of those fiends have been recruited by All For One as hired guns pointed straight at Deku. For All Might, Izuku, and their hero allies, these new villains are the worst of the worst, and that includes the latest foe that Deku has to face - a villain of terrifying design, known as Dictator.

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 318 SPOILERS Follow!

This current arc of My Hero Academia's manga has seen Deku reach his lowest, darkest, point. Izuku has managed to unlock the full power and quirks inside of One For All, but the All For One's prison break and contract on Deku has forced the young hero to leave his family and schoolmates behind, and go out on his own as an all-powerful protector.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 318, we see how Deku's increasingly freaky costume and array of powers are turning him into more of an urban boogyman rather than the next Symbol of Peace. Izuku keeps on pushing himself further and further to the point of exhaustion, obsessed with the thought of turning back the dark tide and making the world a place where all his family and friends can smile together.

Izuku has apparently been worn down so much that All For One decides it's the perfect time to send one particular villain his way: Dictator. An escapee from the same Tartarus prison as All For One, Dictator is a hunched-back figure with an oversized trench coat and a horror movie-style face (or mask?) peeking through the coat collar.

Dictator is an old foe of pro hero Crust (who died saving Aizawa from Shigaraki during the War Arc ), who has an equally frightening quirk: Despot. Despot is basically a mind-control power that allows Dictator to control other people - upwards of entire crowds of people, based on the mob Deku encounters. Dictator's victims are fully conscious and aware of what's happening, but as they confess to Izuku (while trying to rip him to shreds) their bodies are out of their control.

The only way to stop Dictator's mind control is to knock the villain out. Unfortunately, with the sheer amount of people that Dictator has under his thrall, Deku is both overwhelmed by a mob of attackers and held back from unleashing One For All's full power, as Dictator is using as a human shield.

...Luckily, Izuku gets a major save from Dictator's assault, as Bakugo and other heroes of Class 1-A arrive to help Deku.