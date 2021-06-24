My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Historic Mistake

My Hero Academia 's latest chapter has revealed a major mistake that Izuku Midoriya has made in his career as Deku. My Hero Academia's latest arc has been darker than anything else the series has explored before - not so much for the battles and death that's occurring as All For One enters his final battle with Izuku, All Might, and other top pro heroes - but because of the general tone of the series. Izuku has unlocked the full power of One For All and stepped away from U.A. High School and his schoolmates in order to finish the battle with All For One and Tomura Shigaraki - but that solo mission may be taking too much of a toll.

A Darker Deku

Half of My Hero Academia Chapter 317 is all about how the top pro heroes escaping the explosive trap that All For One set for them. Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods, Edgeshot all have concerns about the current strategy the heroes are taking - which seems to be eroding hero culture faster than they can stop the villains.

The other concern is if All For One or the media learn the truth about One For All's true nature and its connection to All For One. That proves to be a valid concern, as there is clearly something wrong with Deku, a secret the heroes can't have leaked out at this critical juncture.

The final half of My Hero Academia's new chapter shows Deku in a dark new costume and mask, obsessively taking on All For One's hired guns to find the archvillain's location. Izuku won't even stop to listen to All Might's concerns (or receive his help), before charging off for the next fight. A voiceover describes the urban myth that Deku is creating, noting that "Rumors say he's caked with blood and filth, which cover up his many scars. Looking at him, you'd never guess he was a hero."

All Might understands that Izuku Midoriya is having his heroic spirit crushed under a huge burden: keep everyone safe by taking the fight against All For One on his shoulders, alone. However, as My Hero Academia fans are now pointing out, Deku's descent really is a major mistake, given the history and themes of the series...