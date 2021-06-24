My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Historic Mistake
My Hero Academia's latest chapter has revealed a major mistake that Izuku Midoriya has made in his career as Deku. My Hero Academia's latest arc has been darker than anything else the series has explored before - not so much for the battles and death that's occurring as All For One enters his final battle with Izuku, All Might, and other top pro heroes - but because of the general tone of the series. Izuku has unlocked the full power of One For All and stepped away from U.A. High School and his schoolmates in order to finish the battle with All For One and Tomura Shigaraki - but that solo mission may be taking too much of a toll.
Warning: My Hero Academia manga chapter 317 SPOILERS Follow!
A Darker Deku
Half of My Hero Academia Chapter 317 is all about how the top pro heroes escaping the explosive trap that All For One set for them. Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods, Edgeshot all have concerns about the current strategy the heroes are taking - which seems to be eroding hero culture faster than they can stop the villains.
The other concern is if All For One or the media learn the truth about One For All's true nature and its connection to All For One. That proves to be a valid concern, as there is clearly something wrong with Deku, a secret the heroes can't have leaked out at this critical juncture.
The final half of My Hero Academia's new chapter shows Deku in a dark new costume and mask, obsessively taking on All For One's hired guns to find the archvillain's location. Izuku won't even stop to listen to All Might's concerns (or receive his help), before charging off for the next fight. A voiceover describes the urban myth that Deku is creating, noting that "Rumors say he's caked with blood and filth, which cover up his many scars. Looking at him, you'd never guess he was a hero."
All Might understands that Izuku Midoriya is having his heroic spirit crushed under a huge burden: keep everyone safe by taking the fight against All For One on his shoulders, alone. However, as My Hero Academia fans are now pointing out, Deku's descent really is a major mistake, given the history and themes of the series...prevnext
The Same Mistake
My Hero Academia 317: This chapter is sad, I see that many are sharing this look of Deku as if it were something cool, but it's just the opposite, he's pushing everyone away to protect others becoming more and more alone, the same mistakes that Nana Shimura and All Might made. pic.twitter.com/HQV5nrxeib— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 20, 2021
All Might sees Deku making the same mistake he and his mentor made - but can you ever break the cycle?prevnext
Lost the Path
Deku hasn't changed, but he doesn't realize he's going down the wrong path, that people don't consider him a hero anymore. pic.twitter.com/I4ryqBoDtY— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 20, 2021
Given the hero Izuku Midoriya wanted to be when My Hero Academia began, this version of a Deku truly is a twisted reflection of that happy ideal.prevnext
Unreliable Narrator?
Deku hasn't changed, but he doesn't realize he's going down the wrong path, that people don't consider him a hero anymore. pic.twitter.com/I4ryqBoDtY— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 20, 2021
Can we still trust Izuku's narration at the opening of My Hero Academia? Or is he leaving some key details out - like the time he went full Batman?
The 10th User
I don’t think that’s the case it’s him in the future retelling the story to the next holder of his quirk most likely— Rad Dad 🦹🏾♂️ (@Sauce_McDuff) June 20, 2021
Maybe Deku's opening narration is all true - we just don't understand the context. If he was telling this story to the next inheritor of One For All (if there is one), it would make a whole lot of sense.prevnext
All About Point of View
I don’t think that’s the case it’s him in the future retelling the story to the next holder of his quirk most likely— Rad Dad 🦹🏾♂️ (@Sauce_McDuff) June 20, 2021
To be fair, Deku isn't doing anything too sinister - it's just that he's freaking out the locals who are watching him operate.prevnext
Can't Be A Kid Forever
I don’t think that’s the case it’s him in the future retelling the story to the next holder of his quirk most likely— Rad Dad 🦹🏾♂️ (@Sauce_McDuff) June 20, 2021
We all knew that the war against All For One would one day force Deku to leave the "Academia" part behind. Now we're here.prev