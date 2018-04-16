‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks Fan-Service To Curb By Curbstomping Mineta

My Hero Academia fans have been loving the third season so far, and were excited to find out that the second episode was going to feature a bathing scene. But little did they know that instead of seeing the girls of Class 1-A’s full monty, fans saw all of Mineta instead.

Mineta got more of his just desserts, as he was desperate, gross, and hilariously punished for trying to spy on the girls.

As captured in this tweet by Crunchyroll, Mineta tried to spy on the girls after the start of their intense boot camp. But as he used his quirk to climb the wall (which features some of the best animated faces Mineta, and the series as a whole has ever had), instead of seeing the bevy of girls he wanted to see he instead was confronted by Kouta.

Kouta, who already hates the idea of heroes, tells Mineta that “[b]efore learning to be a hero, you need to learn about being a human” and pushes Mineta off the top of the wall. Mineta, completely nude, then falls butt first on Tenya’s face. Capping off this hilarious moment is Kouta seeing the girls himself and fainting at the sight.

But this leads to Izuku saving him from this big fall, and learning more about Kouta’s past. Learning this, it gives Izuku the motivation he needs to reach out to Kouta and try to become his friend in the next episode of the series.

Who would have guessed that Mineta’s horndog desires would set such a huge plot in motion?

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.