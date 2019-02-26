‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Art Gives Uraraka A ’90s Makeover

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises running today, but a lot of its themes and stories would definitely fit within other eras as well.

One popular example is the 1990s, which could have been a successful era for the series as evidenced by how well the character designs translate into that older style. Check out this cool fan art below that imagines Uraraka with a 1990s makeover.

Artist @sunnydean7 shared the above take on Uraraka to Twitter, and seeing how great she looks in this particular style highlights just how well the series would have been received if it were released almost thirty years ago. Given how popular Ochaco Uraraka is within the series, she most likely would have been as popular or even more so back then.

@sunnydean7’s work has been such a big hit with fans, with some even mentioning how Uraraka looks like Yu Yu Hakusho’s Keiko in this style, that they are hunger for more takes on the characters this way. Hopefully there are more in this artist’s planned future.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

