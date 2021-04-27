My Hero Academia Reveals The Name of One For All's Creator

✖

My Hero Academia has finally revealed the name of One For All's originator, and All For One's brother. The origin and history of OFA's previous users has been one of the driving mysteries of My Hero Academia, meaning that this reveal - while absolutely fulfilling in and of itself - is still just one more sign that the series is heading toward its end. Fans have had a lot of theories about just how significant the identity of One For All's brother would be to the series, and as it turns out, that answer is something of a mixed bag.

(Warning! Spoilers Follow!) In chapter 310 of My Hero Academia's manga, we finally get answers on the mystery of One For All's mysterious second and third users - as well as their ties to One For All's creator, Yoichi Shigaraki. As it turns out, t the second and third users were heroes from the dark era of All For One's reign, who rescued Yoichi from All For One's captivity, thereby setting into motion the events that have created My Hero Academia's greatest power rivalry.

The name "Yoichi" is not all that significant - other than the fun fact that its translation apparently carries the characters for "giving" (yo) and "one" (ichi), or "Giving One." That's a nice tie back to Yoichi's origin story about being seemingly quirkless and feeble and All For One forcing the stockpiling quirk onto him. As it turned out, Yoichi lived up to his name by having an unknown quirk power to simply transfer his quirk and passed it on to the second user in hope and faith that someone would one day hold the power to stop his brother, once and for all.

(Photo: Toho Animation)

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 ends with the Second and Third OFA users finally relenting and joining with Yoichi and the other previous users to unlock OFA's full power For Izuku Midoriya.

Yoichi's story with the Second and Third OFA users is yet another powerful theme about how simple acts of hope and/or kindness can significantly impact the world - or even change it. The Second and Third OFA users have held back from giving Deku full power because they don't agree with his optimistic hope to save Tomura Shigaraki from All For One's control.

However, Yoichi points out that it was those same two battle-hardened heroes that not only freed him from captivity but reached out a hand of friendship and camaraderie to him, knowing he was the brother of their mortal enemy. In short: One For All was born because Yoichi Shigaraki was shown the true noble kindness of a hero, and in turn gave the world that same hope.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online in Shonen Jump Magazine. Season 5 of the anime is now streaming on Funimation and Hulu.