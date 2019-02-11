‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Results for Latest Popularity Poll

Shueisha recently held a popularity poll for My Hero Academia, a common practice where fans of the series can vote for their favorite characters, and the results were pretty surprising.

As noted by @heronewsnetwork on Twitter, the popularity poll catalogued over 80,000 votes from fans in Japan and you can see the results of the poll below.

Results for the My Hero Academia 4th popularity poll, which had a total of 80714 votes! 1 – Bakugo Katsuki

2 – Todoroki Shoto

3 – Midoriya Izuku

4 – Hawks

5 – Kirishima Eijiro

6 – Best Jeanist

7 – Yaoyorozu Momo

8 – Endeavor

9 – Iida Tenya

10 – All Might — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) November 21, 2018

The top three on the list are pretty surprising with Bakugo taking the top spot, Todoroki following in second, and the main character Midoriya rounding out the top three. Bakugo taking the top spot is pretty surprising, but not entirely unexplainable. Bakugo’s been missing from the series for quite a while, and recently returned to the series during the Hero Training exercises against Class 1-B (with a new winter outfit in tow).

Todoroki got the bulk of the attention during the previous Pro Hero arc, as it dealt with Endeavor’s struggle to become a new Symbol of Peace as the new number one hero. As fans would expect, this lead to some strong moments between Todoroki and his estranged father, which most likely brought him to the second spot. Midoriya has yet to show off this arc as well, so it’s no surprise he’s in third place.

The rest of the results place Hawks, Kirishima, Best Jeanist, Yaoyorozu, Endeavor, Iida, and All Might as the rest of the top ten selections, and each of these characters (expect Best Jeanist and All Might) have had recent big showings in the manga. It’s no surprise that they round out the top ten, but may come as a surprise to fans wondering where popular characters like Ochaco Uraraka aren’t on the list.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting on the fourth season of the series. Currently scheduled for a release sometime next year, the series revealed that the fourth season was already in production. But fans are hoping to see new footage from the season sooner rather than later. There is currently a rumored release window of Spring, which would make Spring 2019 one of the most jam-packed seasons of the year.