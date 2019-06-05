My Hero Academia Answers Big Question Left Behind By Previous Arc

My Hero Academia continues to flesh out its massive superhero world with every update, and the manga has only upped that expansion while the anime is on break. Not long ago, the series put out a rather important chapter focusing on all things Twice, but it was there fans did a double take over one scene.

After all, a previous arc managed to weasel its way into the story, and fans got an answer to a question they have had about Shigaraki for awhile now.

Chapter 230 kicks off with a briefly explanation of how Twice’s quirk works. The little lesson is illustrated by a flashback where Twice reveals he was asked to copy the Quirk Erasing bullets created by a gang known as the Shie Hassaikai.

“Sorry, not happening, Shigaraki. My quirk requires data and an image in my head! But there is no data, and the image just doesn’t come to me. I know you wanna mass-produce the Yakuza bullets, but I can’t,” Twice explains.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be helpful. I’m sorry I only got in the way.”

This reveal finally answers the question fans had about Shigaraki and the bullets he stole so many chapters ago. After the weapon’s creator is taken into custody, their transport vehicle is stopped by none other than Shigaraki. It was there the baddie took the bullets and left Chisaki quaking. As it turns out, the leader of the League of Villains wanted to use the stolen bullets to help out his gang, but Twice was unable to reproduce the ammunition. Clearly, this hurdle ended up being a gift for the Pro Heroes, but it left Twice feeling worse than ever. But it looks like the baddie’s recent power up has given Twice the turnaround he so desperately needed.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.