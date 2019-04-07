‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: “Roaring Upheaval”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has hit a fever pitch as the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains has attacked the forest boot camp. Now that the students have been given permission to protect themselves using their quirks, the fight against the villains have begun in full swing as Midoriya and the others try their best in order to protect Bakugo from the villains.

The fights are getting even fiercer, so read on to catch up with the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Midoriya comes across Tokoyami in a struggle to control Dark Shadow as his quirk has begun raging stronger than ever. Shoji reveals that when Mandalay sent the message out that the villains were attacking, Tokoyami’s quirk began to rage and take him over after seeing Shoji injured. The two of them want to somehow free Tokoyami from this as it’s attacking indiscriminately. Shoji asks whether Midoriya will stay and help him or rush to Bakugo’s side, and Midoriya’s already decided. Meanwhile, Todoroki and Bakugo are still dealing with Moonfish’s sharp teeth. Soon enough Shoji and Midoriya are chased by Dark Shadow through the forest and he pins down Moonfish. Midoriya purposefully lead him that way using Shoji’s dupliarms as a distraction, and Moonfish tries to attack but Dark Shadow easily overwhelms him and knocks the villain unconscious. Bakugo and Todoroki calm it down with their fire soon after. Midoriya forms a group with Tokoyami, Shoji, and Todoroki to form a group in order to protect Bakugo on the way back to Aizawa. Meanwhile, Tsu and Uraraka are fighting off against Himiko Toga. She’s managed to strike Uraraka with her knife, and pulls out a needle to drain more of their blood. Tsu throws Uraraka to the side with her toungue, and Toga slashes it with her knife. Soon enough, she pins Tsu down with her needle. Uraraka uses the technique she learned from Gunhead to counter Toga’s charging in with a knife, and pins her to the ground. She distracts Uraraka by saying she has a crush on someone as well, and wants to be just like them. Toga puts on a creepy face, and says she wants to become the person she loves (and pictures Stain). She manages to get one of her needles into Uraraka and sucks out some of her blood. When Midoriya’s group arrives, she escapes quickly. Though she takes a second when Midoriya catches her eye. They say they’re protecting Bakugo, but they find out that Tokoyami and Bakugo have disappeared. Soon enough a villain, Mr. Compress, reveals he’s taken them with his “magic,” and want to show them that there are options outside of the hero world. He meant to only take Bakugo, but grabbed Tokoyami as well after seeing how he defeated Moonfish with ease. Mr. Compress floats into the sky, and declares that he’s capture the target. Midoriya’s group gives chase. Dabi and Twice have a conversation in the woods saying the gas is gone, as Aoyama hides in the bushes. He wonders if he should fight too, but hides from Dabi who seems to have noticed him. It’s revealed that they brought a Nomu with them as well, and it’s actually taken out Yaoyorozu. She’s being protected by a member of Class 1-B, Awase, and the Nomu nearly attacks before being summoned back by Dabi. Yaoyorozu creates a device and Class 1-B’s Awase attaches it to the Nomu’s body. Midoriya’s group is beginning to lose track of Mr. Compress in the sky but Midoriya formulates a plan to have Uraraka float them into the sky and launch off of Todoroki’s ice attacks. Tsu wraps them in her tongue and launches them into the sky, and soon enough they catch up with Mr. Compress and come crashing down in front of the remaining members of the Vanguard Action Squad.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

