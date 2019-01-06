‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘The Aftermath of Hero Killer: Stain’

New episodes of My Hero Academia return to Toonami after a lengthy holiday break, and the series is still feeling the fallout from the attack of Hero Killer: Stain. There’s a major shift brewing all over.

What happens to Midoriya along with the rest of the world? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Reporters catalog the attack on Hosu city, and spot Shigaraki on the water tower. He’s upset, and retreats after the defeat his Nomu took in the previous episode. Midoriya, Todoroki, and Iida are decompressing in the hospital after the fight. Todoroki and Midoriya feel like Stain avoided killing them on purpose. Hosu’s chief of police, Gran Torino, and Manual arrive, and he tells them Stain is in the hospital with critical injuries. He tells them its against the law for uncertified people to use their Quirks against the villain, and they should receive harsh punishments for doing so. Though there’s the option to give Endeavor all the credit for Stain’s arrest, so that means that while they won’t be reprimanded they also won’t get the credit for taking down Stain. The Chief, however, thanks them for what they did even though what they did will never go public. Hero Killer Stain’s takedown seems to be stirring a couple of mysterious villains, and Shigaraki is upset that Stain’s the only one the news is talking about. Best Jeanist (along with a fully trimmed Bakugo) explains that heroes have to remain calm in such a situation. It’s business as usual for the other interns, as Yaoyorozu and Kirishima have another day of their internship to various hilarious results. Midoriya fills in Uraraka on what happened, and he was nervous about talking to a girl on the phone. Iida learns that the damage to his left arm might be permanent as there was damage done to his nerves. He can get a surgery to repair it, but decides to keep his arm the way it is as atonement for how he acted against Stain. He and Midoriya use their damaged hands as reminders to become better heroes. Todoroki’s upset because when people involve themselves with him, their hands break. He’s worried he’s cursed. Gran Torino tells All Might he got a pay cut, and his teaching license is suspended and tells him that his fanatic ideology shook him to the core. He says that both Stain and All Might both have charisma, and that now that his work will get online, his motive will inspire copycat villains. The League of Villains will convert into a group with a full ideology. Torino warns that the leader is a great strategist, and All Might is worried that the villain who killed Nana Shimura (All Might’s master and previous One For All wielder) as well as injured him, All For One, is on the rise again. Torino says that All Might should use the time to tell him everything there’s left to know about One For All. Two villains talk about how the world has changed since All Might came around, and they show one of the viral Stain videos going around. Revealing his origin as Chizome Akaguro, he was dismayed from the world of heroes in high school. Training in killing techniques for ten years, he wanted a world of heroes who didn’t seek payment for their deeds. The viral video is stirring up the villains who seek out Stain’s ideals, and are all set to join the League of Villains.

