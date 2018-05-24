‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases Its Biggest Episode Yet

Right now, it is hard to one-up My Hero Academia. The critically acclaimed series has a grip on the shonen industry that will not let up, and audiences don’t want it to. With a new season airing these days, My Hero Academia has put forth some big thrills this year, but it looks like the biggest is coming up soon.

So, here is our spoiler warning! If you do not want to be spoiled about My Hero Academia‘s third season, tread cautiously!

Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions got the anime fandom buzzing when the vetted manga leaker shared some news. The report revealed the title of My Hero Academia’s 47th episode, and it is a big one. The name? “All For One”

For non-manga readers, the title is still a telling one. After all, All For One has been mentioned in the anime before. The man is the arch rival of One For All, and the villain is not one heroes should approach carelessly. The baddie was able to land a debilitating blow on All Might in their last fight, and his ability to take Quirks from others makes him insanely powerful. So, an episode being titled after the guy can only mean big things.

Now, for readers of the manga, they will know why this episode is shaping up to be the series’ biggest. The title comes straight from chapter 88 of My Hero Academia, and that update is one of the manga’s most famous. It begins with All Might interrupting the League of Villains as Pro Heroes stage a rescue for Bakugo. However, things go south quickly when All For One shows up, revealing he is still alive. His sinister presence shakes all of the Pro Heroes to their core, and it falls to All Might to protect everyone from his longtime foe.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

