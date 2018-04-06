‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Dub Premiere Delayed

Funimation is breaking new ground in its distribution this Spring anime season as they announced that some of their major releases would premiere their English dub at the same time the Japanese release (with English subtitles) becomes available.

While Tokyo Ghoul:re fans got to see this through, unfortunately the Season 3 English dub premiere of My Hero Academia has been delayed.

💥Young heroes around the world! A note about this weekend’s #MyHeroAcademia premiere! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ukb8Iu094l — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 5, 2018

Funimation announced to fans on Twitter that they are still working on the English dub for Season 3’s first episode. Due to production delays, the studio over in Japan was not able to send the episode early enough for Funimation to finish the work on the English dub early enough to premiere at the same time as the Japanese language release.

For now, Funimation will premiere the English subtitled episode, with the English dub to resume same-day release with the second episode of the series.

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 is titled “Game Start!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Summer Break Has Arrived! And Class 1-A Goes…Swimming?!

At last, summer break has arrived for UA! And because of the training camp’s proximity, several students are spending their vacation there. Because of this, Izuku, Mineta, and Makinari meet at the school’s swimming pool to train. The new season begins with lots of original scenes!”

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level.

Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes,is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.