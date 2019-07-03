My Hero Academia Recap: “The Test”

Now that My Hero Academia‘s third season has gotten passed the monumental shake-up brought about by All Might’s fight with All For One, things are finally back to normal for Midoriya and his classmates. Well, that’s not exactly correct either as they prepare to take on one of the toughest exams in the hero world as they try and net their Provisional Hero Licenses.

After training to craft their Ultimate Moves within a short span of time, now Midoriya and the others find themselves in the middle of the Hero License Exam against hundreds of other hopeful young heroes. Can they make it? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

It’s revealed that after Midoriya reached his new eureka moment to use his legs, Hatsume crafted some specially made gadgets for his hero costume. It’s why he was able to use Full Cowling to destroy the falling rock over All Might. He’s gotten arm supporting braces, and iron soles for his kicks. It’s his “Costume Gamma” to use for Full Cowling: Shoot Style. The other students have made upgrades to their costumes too. All Might’s a bit bummed that he’s being seen as a weakling among the others, and soon Class 1-B arrives to interrupt their training. It’s revealed that 1-B will be taking their Hero License test in a different location, and it’s to balance the 50% fail rate. 1-A has got a lot on their shoulders as they’re first years going up against students who have been studying for much longer. Class 1-A’s female students discuss how training is going, but Uraraka is distracted following Midoriya’s interaction with Hatsume. She says she’s all stirred up, and Ashido says Uraraka is in love (which embarrasses her). As she floats into the sky, she sees Midoriya training his kicks outside and blushes. Soon Class 1-A arrives at the location for the Provisional Hero License Exam. When Kirishima and the others begin to chant, they are approached by an eccentric student from another famous hero school that rivals U.A., Shiketsu. This student says he loves U.A., and Aizawa notes that he is very strong. His name is Inasa Yoarashi, and got both the top score and the recommendation to get into U.A. Though he turned it down. It’s pretty mysterious considering how much he says to love U.A. Soon, another school arrives. Second years from Ketsubutsu, which includes one overly friendly student who Bakugo notes his words don’t match his eyes. When Class 1-A notes how famous U.A. must be, it’s clear that Aizawa didn’t explain something to them. The rules of the exam are laid out as 1,540 examinees will compete in a free for all. With the current doubt of hero society after Hero Killer Stain and All For One’s attacks, only the best of the best heroes will be selected. The first 100 students will pass the exam this time, less than one percent of all examinees. The exam will involve throwing six balls toward one of three targets on each prospective hero’s body. Passing the exam involves eliminating two others, and soon the room they’re standing in opens to reveal a huge arena filled with different terrains. When the test begins, Midoriya realizes that the best way to win is to team up with the rest of the class (Bakugo, Kirishima, Kaminari, and Todoroki all go off on their own). But Midoriya realizes that the Sports Festival puts their powers on display to everyone, so everyone will be going after U.A. first. The test begins, and Midoriya’s fears come to pass as the other schools all come in for them at once. Midoriya and the others begin to defend themselves from the balls flying their way, and Aizawa is confident because 1-A has been looking ahead into the future and believes they are ready for this.

