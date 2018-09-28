New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease the Big Season 3 Finale

My Hero Academia‘s third season is coming to an end, and it’s got to go out with a bang in order to tie fans over into that reported fourth season of the anime. How’s it going to pull this off?

By laying the foundation for the future as preview images for the Season 3 finale reveal various elements of the Big 3, including a powerful looking Mirio running through Class 1-A with ease.

Episode 63 of My Hero Academia also serves as the finale for the third season. Titled “Unrivaled,” the translated synopsis for it reads as such:

“Mirio challenges Class 1-A! The mysterious boy that Deku encountered is part of U.A. Academy’s Big Three, the third year student, Mirio Togata! He was supposed to explain the hero internships, but instead, he decides to fight the students of Class 1-A! How will U.A. Academy’s strongest hero fight against Deku? Shigaraki Tomura and the others from the League of Villains come into contact with a mysterious man! How will this encounter affect Deku and the others? The fight between the heroes and villains advances to a new level!”

The synopsis for the episode certainly fills in the blanks left by the preview images which see Mirio easily break through the defenses of Class 1-A. The preview for the episode revealed that he challenges them to a battle, but it’s certainly wild to see an example of just how strong the top student in U.A. Academy really is.

Midoriya knows how much he has to work in order to become a great hero, but the fight with Mirio will show him just how far he needs to go in order to not only be the top student, but to take those skills on the outside. Midoriya and the others are doing this in order to properly prepare for their new internships, and what better way to re-evaluate your strength than with a humbling beatdown.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.