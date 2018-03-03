‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Releases New Trailer

My Hero Academia is set to premiere its third season on April 7, and has released a new trailer for the season to celebrate. The trailer offers the best look at the events for the season yet, as it dives deep into the events of the School Trip arc.

Teasing perilous situations for Class 1-A’s students as they battle new members of the League of Villains, ones whose Quirks and visual designs are far more disturbing than seen from the villains of the past. There’s Mustard, voiced by Kiyotaka Furushima, who has a sleeping gas quirk, Moonfish, who has the “Tooth Blade” quirk voiced by Shuhei Matsuda, and Muscular with a muscle augmenting quirk voiced by Kousuke Takaguchi.

This also includes the revelation of the other new characters like The Pussycats: four heroes named Mandalay (voiced by Chisa Suganuma), Ragdoll (voiced by Meiko Kawasaki), Tiger (voiced by Shinnosuke Ogami), and Pixiebob (voiced by Serina Machiyama), and the key character for the School Trip arc, Kota Izumi (voiced by Michiru Yamazaki).

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.