Watch ‘My Hero Academia’s New Season 3 Opening, Ending

Subbed the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 Opening “Make my story” by Lenny Code Fiction. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/nVyAgxFLQr — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 14, 2018

My Hero Academia returned for the second cour of the third season, and reflecting the brand new status quo after the major shake-up, the series got a brand new opening and ending for the third season.

The new opening is “Make my story” by Lenny Code and you can see it in the video above. In the video below is the new ending theme, “Long Hope Firia” by Masaki Suda. This theme will also serve as the theme for the movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Subbed the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 2nd Cour ending “Long Hope Firia!” Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/XHgUUx1AJ3 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 14, 2018

The visuals of the new opening reflect the main focus of the second cour, the Provisional Hero License Exam. In the latest episode, Class 1-A needed to work more on their Quirks in order to develop a new ultimate move to give them a better chance of passing the tough exam.

Along with the new moves, some of the students even got updated costumes, with Midoriya receiving a major makeover going into the rest of the third season as he reaches a new stage of development.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.