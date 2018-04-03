‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Spoilers Hint At Izuku’s New Training

There is less than a week separating fans from the third season of My Hero Academia at this point. Soon enough, the fan-favorite anime will return with new episodes, and audiences are ready to see what the comeback has in store. With so much at stake, Izuku needs to be on his A-game when My Hero Academia returns, so training will be a must for the hero.

And, thanks to some spoilers, fans know the high schooler will be training when the show returns. Well, for the most part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Shueisha, the first synopsis for the show’s third season premiere has gone live. The blurb reveals the episode will take place at a pool, and Izuku will be asked to take on some special training. However, the so-called workout may not be the kind Izuku had in mind.

“Summer comes rushing towards them! The students of 1A end up at a huge pool party,” the synopsis reads.

“Summer is finally here for the U.A. students! Since the School Field Trip approaches, there are many students who will be undergoing this special training! In particular, Deku as well as his fellow classmates Mineta and Kaminari devise a plan to train at the school’s public pool. Episode 1 will contain a ton of original scenes made just for the anime! The curtain rises!

This Week’s Deku: Invited to special training? While preparing for the School Field Trip, Deku undergoes training back at home. However, Mineta and Kaminari suddenly invite him to undergo special training at a pool What will Deku do?”

As you can see above, the synopsis does directly refer to the new training Izuku will be doing ahead of his class’ school trip. He will work up a sweat from his home, but his routine will get interrupted when Mineta and Kaminari ask him to train at the public pool. Given the two boys’ perverted natures, fans can only assume this public pool outing has more to do with flirting than it does bench-pressing, so fans will find out how smooth Izuku is when he’s off the battlefield soon enough.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you expect from the premiere of My Hero Academia‘s new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!