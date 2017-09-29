‘My Hero Academia’ Reportedly Approved For Third Season

If you are one of the many rooting for a third season of My Hero Academia, then you’re about to get rewarded. The acclaimed anime will come to a close this week, but one vetted source is claiming that My Hero Academia has already been approved for a third season.

Over on Twitter, anime fans began to buzz when Yonkou Productions shared a note about the shonen series. The freelance reporter tweeted “My Hero Academia Season 3 Confirmed.” Given the account’s track-record with fans, audiences are thinking there’s truth behind the report. Yonkou Productions has yet to give a source for the tweet, but fans believe the account got hold of the report from a leak of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Shueisha does publish the weekly magazine on Mondays. Anime fans have gotten leaks of upcoming issues traditionally on Thursday and Fridays before they hit shelves. The timing works out for Yonkou’s claim, but fans can only take the show’s renewal as a reported one until Weekly Shonen Jump‘s scans hit the Internet.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Confirmed. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 28, 2017

Fans of My Hero Academia are more than happy to hear about a third season, but they cannot say they are surprised. After all, the reception of the anime’s second season has been met with plenty of praise. The shonen fandom sees the franchise as one of anime’s best new titles, and there is plenty more manga to adapt.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, then you have a bit to catch up on. The manga was published back in July 2014 under creator Kohei Horikoshi. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has become powerhouse since. The story itself is set in a world where quirks – or superpowers – are the norm. Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.