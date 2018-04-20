New ‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Preview Its Heroes’ Quick Training And An Ambush

The third season of My Hero Academia is underway, and now that the students of Class 1-A have finally made it to their training camp, the series is about to fire off on all cylinders if the latest spoilers for the series are to be believed.

The synopsis for the third season’s third episode has been released, and its teasing a dangerous ambush by the League of Villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 3 preview!!! scans by @YonkouProd.

If you like these translations, please consider supporting with ko-fi! Thank you! PLUS ULTRA!! pic.twitter.com/XKh7FgCiaZ pic.twitter.com/Z74xmHytR6 — Sebz #dotnw novel vol.2!! (@fabulouslyalone) April 18, 2018

My Hero Academia Episode 41 is titled “Kota” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Izuku and Company Shatter Their Limits! A Moment of Recreation!

The students aim to overcome the limits of their Quirks by strengthening them. They take a break from this intense training with a test of courage, but the League of Villains make its move. As the students take their test in pairs, the villains strike! Would their forest lodge camp still end in peace…?!”

The first two episodes of the third season have teased Shiragaki making moves in the shadows, with the latest episode having him claim that the “game” is starting, and by the sounds of the third episode’s synopsis, the “game” is the League of Villains’ attack on the camp.

What makes it worse is reading that the students will separate into pairs, which means that the League of Villains will be more dangerous to confront when some of the students don’t have their friends or teachers by their side. It’s a shame that the kids don’t even get one moment of relaxation before being attacked by villains again.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.