My Hero Academia: Overhaul Actor Discusses Rumored Season 4 Censorship

My Hero Academia has experienced some wild things over the years, but its manga has even more surprises for anime-only viewers. With season four preparing to debut, readers are excited to see one of the series’ best arcs come to life, but they have had a big question: Will any part of the story end up being censored?

Well, it seems that isn’t the case so far. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to peek a special premiere of season four before hearing some the voice actor of Overhaul himself about the anime’s censorship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia shared its fourth season teaser with fans at Anime Expo. It was there ComicBook.com got a firsthand look at how bloody the anime premiere got, and Overhaul actor Kellen Goff said he was very pleased to find such little censorship regarding his character.

“Apparently there was talk that they were going to sensor all the blood and stuff, but it was actually way more detailed than I thought it would be. So that was surprising,” Goff said about the premiere.

“That’s one of the things that doesn’t translate from manga; You never know how big they’re going to go in the cartoon.”

For those curious about the scene in question, the premiere of season four did not skimpy on the blood. Overhaul made a brief debut in season three to set up his big arc, but this upcoming season drives it home with the premiere. Audiences will learn just how crazed Overhaul is, and readers know how much the League of Villains will have wished they didn’t cross the Yakuza leader without proper preparation by the end of their first meeting.

So, are you ready to see My Hero Academia take on a darker tone…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.