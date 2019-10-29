My Hero Academia Sees Midoriya Take on Sir Nighteye

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has set Izuku Midoriya out on his very first work study as a licensed hero, and this is where he’ll be learning some important skills that will help him on the path to becoming a real pro. But there’s a great amount of animosity for him in the path ahead as he’s set his sights on working under All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye. After making a bad first impression by failing to make him laugh, Midoriya had to work harder than most in order to even be considered for the position.

The latest episode of the series sees Midoriya challenged by Sir Nighteye to see if he’s not only worthy of working under him for the work study, but also if he’s worthy of being a good successor to All Might. But given how Nighteye has already made up his mind, it didn’t really matter what Midoriya was able to do.

Episode 66 of the series sees Midoriya tasked with the very specific challenge of grabbing a stamp out of Sir Nighteye’s hand and using it to confirm his work study with the pro hero. But Nighteye already knows all about how All Might chose him as the successor to One For All, and thus believes that Mirio Togata would have been a much more worthy successor. So this test served two purposes, but Midoriya was still fighting an uphill battle.

No matter how much he struggled to get the stamp, Nighteye’s quirk allowed him to see into the future and avoid every one of Midoriya’s efforts. He taunted him all the while, and there’s a palpable animosity that Midoriya will have to overcome. Unfortunately, this short battle had a time limit of three minutes and Midoriya failed to grab the stamp in time. But not all hope was lost.

Once he sees that Midoriya was careful not to wreck any of his All Might merchandise, this further confirms his decision to allow Midoriya to work with him. He reveals that he already had decided to do this beforehand, but it’s mainly so Midoriya learns first hand how unprepared he is to be the successor. So while he battled Nighteye directly, Midoriya will continue to fight to win his favor as the work studies continue.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.