My Hero Academia Season 5 Sticks Landing with Perfect Todoroki Scene

My Hero Academia is pushing along with season five, and the anime is doing well even just two episodes in. After an original premiere, the series returned to its manga roots this week as it followed Endeavor in the wake of his High-End battle. It was there manga readers perked up as they awaited one scene's much-wanted adaptation, and the scene did not fail to impress upon its debut.

The scene in question can be found below as My Hero Academia fans were quick to celebrate it online. The whole ordeal happened after Endeavor finished his battle with the High-End and dealt with Dabi. The hero came home to meet his kids for a tense meal, and it was there Shoto got some sweet revenge on his dad.

THIS IS FINALLY ANIMATED IT IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/ZpmuqbkuLU — chi ★ (@miodriya) April 3, 2021

After Endeavor shows up with his new scar, Shoto is there to point it out to the family. The boy simply tells Endeavor his scar is looking bad before Shoto takes a long slurp of noodles. He is joined by his older brother Natsu, and Endeavor doesn't fail to notice the underlying tension. After all, the family blames him for Endeavor's scar, and their sister Fuyumi must reign the boys in before things heat up.

And yes, we mean that literally. Endeavor may be trying to make amends at home, but he doesn't have the best temper. His fire is known to spike when things get out of hand, so let's give Fuyumi a hand for deescalating the scene. And of course, the anime team deserves props for their stellar work as well!

