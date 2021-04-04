My Hero Academia Sets Record with Season 5 Premiere

✖

After a long wait, My Hero Academia returned to TVs this spring, and fans are grateful to be reunited with the show. As you can imagine, all eyes are on Izuku these days to see how he fares with his next missions. Of course, that means fans from around the world tuned into season five's debut, and it turns out the premiere has broken a special record.

The update comes from My Anime List, a popular site that aggregates reviews for anime. The site has a special feature that allows fans to mark what they are watching, and it turns out My Hero Academia is topping that list. After all, the site has confirmed season five has the most-watched premiere for any series on My Anime List to date.

According to the site, My Hero Academia took the top spot with nearly 147,000 users marking the premiere on its profile. This record tops that set by Attack on Titan season four, The Promised Neverland season two, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, and more.

If you look at the top ten list for My Anime List, you will see this show is no stranger to success. Season three's premiere ranks fifth on the page while My Hero Academia season four hits at seventh. Clearly, there is a lot of love out there for Izuku, and it seems his popularity is only growing with fans worldwide right now.

For anyone needing to catch up on the anime, My Hero Academia is available to watch on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Season five is just two episodes in right now, so there has never been a better time to binge the show if you want to take part in this season five ride!

