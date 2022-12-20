My Hero Academia Season 6 Highlights the Villains in New Art

My Hero Academia has crossed into the climax of the first half of the anime's sixth season, and the anime is celebrating with some cool new cover art highlighting the villain roster! Much like how they got a lot of attention with their own arc in the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting the spotlight quite a bit over the course of Season 6's episodes thus far. As the anime continues taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga, the villains have been making some big moves as they fight against the heroes.

As My Hero Academia Season 6 reaches the end of its first cour and prepares to come back with the second half of the season next year, the home media releases are gearing up to hit shelves in Japan. Volume 2 of the Blu-ray is getting ready for its launch, and with Volume 1 showing off the young heroes, the second is the opposite end of the fight as the League of Villains members are the stars of the latest cover art. You can check it out in full below:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia Season 6

The first half of the season will be reaching its end soon, and with it will end the first major conflict between the heroes and villains. As fans have seen in this raid thus far, the villains are a lot trickier than the heroes were ever ready to really handle. This is especially true for Tomura Shigaraki as he has absorbed All For One's power to get stronger than ever, and Izuku Midoriya and the others haven't been able to strike back. But at the same time, it's also the perfect time to jump right in.

You can currently find all six seasons of My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the new season has been confirmed to continue its run next year following the end of this first major arc. As for what's next for the anime, the fight between the heroes and villains is only going to get more intense as the season rolls on.

How are you liking My Hero Academia's villains in Season 6 so far?