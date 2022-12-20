My Hero Academia Reveals How Mirio Got His Quirk Back

My Hero Academia's sixth anime season has dropped some bombshells on the world of Hero Society, not just thanks to some major casualties, but with revelations involving Dabi, the Endeavor Clan, and what really happened to Best Jeanist. Now, with the latest episode shaking the foundation of UA Academy once again, the hero known as Lemillion has jumped back into the fray, Quirk intact. Luckily, the recent installment also gave a look into how Mirio was able to get his powers back following his original loss.

During the events of My Hero Academia's fourth season, Lemillion was able to show off his prowess on the battlefield against the gang leader Overhaul and his scores of villains following his decrees. While Mirio was able to put his Quirk to good use, he was unfortunately unable to dodge a "deleted round" that was fired at himself by the big bad of season four. Losing his Quirk, it originally seemed as though Mirio might not be returning to the battlefield, but it seems things have changed. Arriving just in time to lend a major hand to the heroes young and old, Lemillion has his ability to go intangible back and the cause if the young girl known as Eri.

Mirio Hero Academia

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Eri was, in a roundabout way, the cause of Mirio's loss of superpowers as Overhaul used her blood as a catalyst to create the "Deleter Rounds" which could swipe a target's Quirk. With the young girl's powers allowing her to "rewind" a person or object who she focused on, Lemillion asked if she could do the same prior to the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War. Luckily, Eri has been training with Eraserhead behind the scenes to get a better grasp of her powers, clearly mastering them to a point where she was able to bring Lemillion's Quirk back from the grave.

Despite losing his powers for a period of time, Mirio hit the ground floor running, fighting against the League of Villains and the High-End Nomu during this latest episode. Unfortunately, the fight isn't over yet as there are still some villainous forces on the battlefield and the ramifications of Dabi's big reveal might be the biggest blow to Hero Society that we've seen in My Hero Academia to date.

What did you think of Lemillion making his glorious return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.