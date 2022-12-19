My Hero Academia Season 6 Announces 2023 Return Date

My Hero Academia has kept busy with season six this fall, and of course, it goes without saying its comeback has been successful. Fans have fallen for the anime once more thanks to its latest season's stakes because they are higher than ever. That has become all the more apparent as My Hero Academia nears its midseason break, and now, we have learned when the show will return to the air next year.

The update comes from My Hero Academia straight as its official website overseas revised its schedule. Now, the show says its final episode of cour one will drop this weekend, and the second half of season six will get underway at the start of January.

To be specific, cour one will end on December 24th, so it will be a nice holiday treat for viewers. The next weekend will go without as My Hero Academia will be on break. But once January 7th rolls in next year, My Hero Academia will kickstart season six's new cour.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Art for Jump Festa | My Hero Academia Unveils The Hilarious Hero Name of Bakugo | My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off the Number One Hero, Endeavor

So far, the anime has not shared anything about its second cour, but fans can make some good guesses about what will go down. After all, season six has been wild so far, and its war with Shigaraki has shifted the whole of society. There is no telling how much worse Japan will get in season six when it returns. Of course, manga readers know just how bad things can get, so My Hero Academia's new cour has a lot to do next year. So if you need to get caught up with the anime, you better binge season six over the holidays!

What do you think of season six so far? Are you all-in on My Hero Academia these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.