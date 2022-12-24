My Hero Academia Celebrates the Holidays With Big Three Poster

My Hero Academia's Big Three have had some big moments in the spotlight during Season 6 of the series, and thus the anime is rounding out the year and celebrating the end of year holiday season with a special new poster for the heroic trio! First introduced during the anime's fourth season to help show Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A members the peak of what the hero students in the school were capable of, the Big Three have remained big players on the sidelines during much of the intense action in the seasons since then.

Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki were spread out among all of the different battlefields during the heroes' big assault on the villains for the first half of My Hero Academia's sixth season, but each of them managed to get a moment in the spotlight before it was all over. Compared to Season 5 where we really didn't get to see them at all, it's a good season for the trio thus far. To celebrate, My Hero Academia highlighted them with the special holiday poster that you can check out below:

What Happens to The Big Three in My Hero Academia Season 6?

While Nejire and Tamaki had a notable season, it was especially monumental for Mirio. After losing access to his Quirk during the events of the fourth season, Mirio had unfortunately went into an early retirement from the action. But during the sixth season of the series it was revealed that Eri had been training with her Rewind quirk in secret and thus was able to help Mirio get back to the center of the action at just the opportune moment.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Confirms 2023 Return Date | My Hero Academia Proves Mirio's Power With His Anime Comeback

Now that the Big Three's heroes are back in action, there's an uncertain future for the rest of the heroes. The first half of My Hero Academia Season 6 has come to an end, and with it ended the climactic war between the heroes and villains. It's left a lot of damage on both sides, the Big Three included, so now it's just a matter of seeing what that means for the rest of the world in Season 6's final episodes.

How did you like The Big Three in My Hero Academia Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!