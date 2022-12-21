My Hero Academia Proves Mirio's Power With His Anime Comeback

In the world of My Hero Academia, there are heroes, and then there are guys like Mirio Togata. The student was introduced some seasons ago, and these days, it is hard to imagine someone more heroic than Lemillion. Before he even became a pro hero, Mirio proved he'd do anything to keep others smiling, and fans have just been waiting for him to make a comeback. And finally, season six just saw the hero through to his return!

If you are caught up with season six, you will know My Hero Academia stepped out with a big episode this past week. It was there fans watched as Best Jeanist returned to work while Bakugo outed his hero name to the world. It was also there Mirio helped changed the tide of war as he made his return to battle. Lemillion's quirk is back, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out.

Why is that? Well, it would put it lightly to say fans missed Mirio after his quirk was taken away. The hero gladly sacrificed his quirk to save Eri from her abusers seasons ago, and for months, we were unsure if Mirio could return to work. However, Eri has been training diligently, and she honed her rewind quirk well enough to turn Mirio back in time. The delicate move made it possible for Mirio to tap into his permeation quirk once more, and he is now taking the power to the battlefield.

As you can imagine, fans were eager to see Mirio in action, and he went toe to toe with several High-End Nomu. At this rate, Lemillion is giving Endeavor a run for his money, and he's just getting warmed up. So if you have been missing out on Mirio, it seems My Hero Academia just put you out of your misery.

Do you think season six nailed Mirio's big comeback?