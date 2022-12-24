My Hero Academia Season 6 Confirms 2023 Return Date

My Hero Academia has officially ended the first cour of Season 6 of the anime with the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc with the newest episode, and thus the series has confirmed when the season will be returning for Part 2 of its run next year! The sixth season of the anime has been an intense one as the heroes mounted a full force assault against the villains' bases, and it resulted in some of the biggest action in the series to date. But it also came with some of the biggest moments throughout its run as well.

Not only did My Hero Academia Season 6 end its first part with a ton of major losses, but it's clear that the events of the fight will take a long time to recover from. In fact, that recovery's come to the real world as well as Season 6 has confirmed that Episode 127 of the anime (Part 2 of the the sixth season) will not be hitting next week but instead will be taking a break for the holidays before returning in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule:

When Does My Hero Academia Season 6 Come Back?

My Hero Academia Season 6 will officially be returning for Episode 127 of the series on Saturday, January 7th. This means that there will be no new episode next week due to the holiday season, but also confirms that the second cour of the season will be continuing straight through to the next seasonal schedule next year. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened with the season so far.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Announces 2023 Return Date | My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Winter Finale With New Stills

If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's run so far, you can find the first five seasons and first half of Season 6 now streaming with Crunchyroll. They will be streaming the rest of the season as soon as it kicks off next year, so now it's just a matter of eagerly anticipating what could be coming our way next as the anime reckons with everything that's gone down.

How did you like the first half of My Hero Academia Season 6? What are you hoping to see in Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!