My Hero Academia Season 6 Sparks Emotional Debate With Its New Death

My Hero Academia's sixth season has hit the ground floor running, with the Paranormal Liberation War already claiming a major victim as the heroes, both young and old, fight against Shigaraki's forces. Following the big death, fans are reeling when it comes to the character that passed this mortal coil and haven't been shy when it comes to taking to social media. With My Hero Academia's sixth season only releasing three episodes to date, expect more shocking moments before the latest episodes bring the War Arc to an end.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory and heavily discussing the death that took place.

To help in beginning the discussion, and mourning process, for many fans, one animator at Studio Bones shared a heart-wrenching new sketch that places Twice and Toga side-by-side, with the former dying as a result of Hawks' attack during one of the biggest battles of the War Arc so far:

What did you think of Twice's death? Which other heroes and/or villains do you think won't make it out of the Paranormal Liberation War alive?