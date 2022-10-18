My Hero Academia Season 6 Sparks Emotional Debate With Its New Death
My Hero Academia's sixth season has hit the ground floor running, with the Paranormal Liberation War already claiming a major victim as the heroes, both young and old, fight against Shigaraki's forces. Following the big death, fans are reeling when it comes to the character that passed this mortal coil and haven't been shy when it comes to taking to social media. With My Hero Academia's sixth season only releasing three episodes to date, expect more shocking moments before the latest episodes bring the War Arc to an end.
Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory and heavily discussing the death that took place.
To help in beginning the discussion, and mourning process, for many fans, one animator at Studio Bones shared a heart-wrenching new sketch that places Twice and Toga side-by-side, with the former dying as a result of Hawks' attack during one of the biggest battles of the War Arc so far:
ヒロアカ6期 第三話— ヨウカン🔶 (@jason2937tw) October 15, 2022
キョウチクトウの花言葉「変わらない友情」#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/5LdTZylqMm
What did you think of Twice's death? Which other heroes and/or villains do you think won't make it out of the Paranormal Liberation War alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Feels Bad
My Hero Academia really making me feel bad about a villain is crazy. Twice DEFINITELY shines in this episode pic.twitter.com/4aLCfzJOR8— 👻悪名高いNotoriousXP🩸 (@NotoriousXP) October 15, 2022
Hitting Feels
Ngl Twice and Toga are the best couple in all of My Hero Academia, and they're not even romantically involved.
And this episode just hits the feels bro. pic.twitter.com/yfba7cXCjQ— RC Chua (@ronaldchua_) October 15, 2022
10 Out of 10
My Hero Academia Season 6 is on the cusp of being a perfect 10/10 at this point for me. BONES has gone the extra mile and then some with this season.
This scene with Twice and Toga was perfectly, and I mean PERFECTLY, adapted. What an amazing episode from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/QcAajO0uPC— Eric Himmelheber (@erichimmelheber) October 16, 2022
Impossible Not To Love
Twice is like a drunk uncle that couldn’t stay out of prison & always fucking up but has one of the most infectious personalities ever. You need him around. It’s impossible not to love Twice. My Hero Academia is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 so far. pic.twitter.com/WEzNcNiTLt— Benny D. Greenheart (@BennyGreenheart) October 16, 2022
Favorite Villain
My Hero EP116 – Twice might have cemented himself as my favorite villain. He holds a lot of characteristics of a hero but was always thrown to the curb and found loyalty with an unlikely group. This season is shaping up nicely, and we have barely seen the main cast yet. pic.twitter.com/K64YKik67j— fer•boo 👻 (@ferwrites) October 15, 2022
Quite Sad
The new my hero ep was again great, I finally get to talk about this. A lot of people will forget how important twice thought of the league of villains. All he wanted was support and a home. Till the very end he did what he sought out but in the end he was unlucky. It’s sad pic.twitter.com/JmVujbnEeF— Mitch-kun (@JustWaffles19) October 16, 2022
Impactful
My Hero Academia EP 116 SPOILERS. Man they made the death of Twice so impactful. I had this spoiled awhile back, but it still hit. They’re really trying to make you sympathize with the other side. pic.twitter.com/4noHQLSwWI— Xpert (@Sterben__X) October 16, 2022
Anguish
I JUST WATCHED THE NEW MY HERO EPISODE, WHY TF DID THEY HAVE TO DO MY BOY TWICE LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/zDaaKg9Oy3— 💜💙KayR💙💜 (@pinkfreddyfilms) October 18, 2022