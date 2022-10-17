My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops One of the Dub's Best Lines Yet

My Hero Academia season six is back at last, and its episodes prove the anime is in top shape once again. Now, the English dub is stepping out for audiences, and its cast is ready to usher in a new era for hero society. But first, well – My Hero Academia had to let Mirko nab the dub's best bit of dialogue to date.

As you can see below, the whole thing came around this past weekend as My Hero Academia put out its English dub. It was there fans kept up with Mirko and Endeavor as the pair infiltrated the hospital where Dr. Garaki hides his experiments. And when the former finds the old man, Mirko channels Bugs Bunny and calls the mad scientist doc. The line is delivered perfectly by Anairis Quiñones, and at this point, fans agree the line should be canon to the manga.

I’m sorry but WHO voted to randomly throw in “What’s up doc?” for the English dub💀😭😂 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/znWa9lVvXU — Caderade (@_Caderade174) October 15, 2022

What's Going on Season Six

The anime's dub is now taking on season six, and given what we've seen from My Hero Academia this month, we know its run this year will be wild. With just a few episodes out, season six has already put out heroes in some tough spots, and Mirko is bearing the brunt of its damage. The anime's Japanese broadcast has Mirko battling a horde of High-End Nomu, after all. We have seen what those monsters can do to Endeavor, and right now, Mirko is bodying the beasts solo.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Edits Season 6 Outro Following a Major Death | My Hero Academia Season 6 Makes Twice MVP After Newest Episode | My Hero Academia Will Likely Go on Longer Than We Were Told

Outside of the hospital, My Hero Academia season six has another battle going on in the city. Heroes from across Japan are ready to invade the Paranormal Liberation Army's home base, after all. Hawks and Twice have been busy battling, and Class 1-A and 1-B have joined that war effort. But as manga readers know, things are going to get much worse in this war before they begin getting better.

What do you think about My Hero Academia season six? Are you liking the dub so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.