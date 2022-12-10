My Hero Academia Reveals Dabi's True Identity At Last

My Hero Academia's big reveal of Dabi's identity took place a few years back in the pages of the Shonen's manga, but the day has finally arrived when anime viewers have the opportunity to witness the black flame-wielding villain's dance that drops quite a few bombshells for Hero Society. With the battle against Shigaraki seeing multiple heroes attempting to take down the wielder of All For One, Dabi had quite the ace up his sleeve to not just put the battle on hold, but strike a major blow against Hero Society.

Warning. If you have yet to watch My Hero Academia's eleventh episode of its sixth season, turn back now as we're about to jump into major spoiler territory.

Riding atop Gigantomachi, Dabi begins to dance following the big revelation that the villain is in fact the son of Endeavor, the number one hero, and older brother to Shoto Todoroki, the cold-hot hero of UA Academy's Class 1-A. Sending out a broadcast to all the television and computer screens in the world, Dabi confirms that he is in fact Toya Todoroki via a genetic test, while also explaining the terrible upbringing he had via the number one hero and his brutal training regime. Seeking to overtake All Might through his children, Endeavor had believed Toya to have died during a training accident years prior but has been shell-shocked thanks to this latest revelation.

The moment in question not only confirms Dabi's identity as a Todoroki, but has the League of Villains' member dancing like a certain Clown Prince of Crime as he revels in the pain he is causing his father and his family by confirming his background to the world:

Dabi's true identity as a Todoroki wasn't the only thing that the villain revealed during his time on every screen in the world, also taking the opportunity to reveal new secrets about Hawks' past, his criminal family lineage, and how the number two hero was responsible for the death of Twice. With the world of Hero Society having their faith in the heroes shaken like never before, Dabi might not have won the battle against his family here, but he might have won the war.

