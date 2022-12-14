My Hero Academia: Everything We Know About Dabi's True Identity

My Hero Academia changed the game with its latest episode, finally revealing Dabi's true identity in one of the most dramatic moments of season six to date. Even if the heroes of Class 1-A and Hero Society are able to defeat Shigaraki and his forces, the effects of Dabi's big reveal are sending shockwaves through the Shonen universe. Following the curtain being pulled, now is the best time to reveal everything we currently know when it comes to Dabi's identity.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, Episode 11 aka Dabi's Dance, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory.

Dabi has revealed himself to be none other than Toya Todoroki, the eldest child of the number one hero, Endeavor, and his wife Rei Himura. When Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor, married Rei, he specifically did so not so much out of love, but simply to produce offspring that would have a combination of their two Quirks, creating a "fire ice hero" that could potentially overtake All Might in the hero department. Placing Toya through intense training, an incident occurred in which the eldest Todoroki child was believed dead, with the family mourning but the terrifying training regiment continuing through Shoto, Class 1-A's current heavyweight who inherited powers from both his mother and father.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Toya, surviving the accident which resulted in his skin being horribly burned, would go on to hate his father, unable to live up to his expectations thanks to his inability to manipulate ice like his brother Shoto. Coming to hate his family as well, the newly named Dabi found his way to the League of Villains in the second season of My Hero Academia and has been following Endeavor ever since. When Endeavor became the number one hero, Dabi pushed back his plan to kill his younger brother Shoto, instead sending villains like the Ending and Starservant at the current top crime fighter.

My Hero Academia: Dabi Manga Spoilers

If you're looking for more details on Dabi's identity, events that have yet to hit the anime proper further gave us an idea of how Toya transformed into the "hottest" villain working with Shigaraki. Following the events of the War Arc, the Final Arc gave fans a better idea of the events that took place following Dabi's accident, with the young villain being taken under All For One's wing, though the major villain kept his distance as he believed the Todoroki spawn to be too unreliable when it came to his mental state.

In fact, All For One was originally thinking that Dabi might be his heir, though the big-time antagonist came to realize that Shigaraki was a better bet, especially considering his ties to All Might by being the grandson of Nana Shimura. With Toya being comatose for three years following his accident, he would come to realize that the Todoroki Clan believed him dead and had moved on, taking the name of Dabi and setting forth on a path of revenge.