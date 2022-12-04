My Hero Academia Season 6 Gives Toga MVP Award After Her Big Decision

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been fairly intense for both the heroes and villains in the episodes thus far, and the newest MVP award reflects that as the series has given it to Himiko Toga following her big decision in the episode. The sixth season got off to an intense start as the heroes raided the Paranormal Liberation Front bases as they wanted to stop the villains as soon as possible. All the while, Hawks had another secret mission of his own as his main target of the mission was to take Twice out of the equation. It's something Toga is still in the wake of.

Following Twice's death at the hands of Hawks when the fight against the heroes and villains first began, Toga was shaken beyond her usual demeanor as she lost a good friend through this action. As the newest episode points out, this has made her question the overall nature of heroes as a result and thus she has begun to question her own hero worship for the likes of Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya. This all leads into her big decision in the episode itself:

What Happens to Toga in My Hero Academia Episode 123?

Episode 123 of My Hero Academia sees the League of Villains members prepare for their next stage of the fight as Gigantomachia quickly approaches Tomura Shigaraki's side on the battlefield. Dabi's coming up with his own plan, but Toga has some ideas of her own. Following Twice's death she has continued to question what heroes actually are in their world, and whether or not killing someone like her friend is something a hero does. Then she decides to find out for herself.

When she discovers that Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco were close, Toga decides to jump from Gigantomachia's back and confront them directly about how the two of them feel about the overall role of heroes. Spinner gives her one final pep talk to show how close the League of Villains has become as a group (and to emphasize how Twice's death has had an impact on all of them), and now Toga's out to figure out her own feelings about everything.

How do you feel about Toga's big moment in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Do you think she was the MVP?