My Hero Academia Season 6 Brings Deku's Rage Form to the Anime: Watch

My Hero Academia Season 6 has hit the climax of the fight between the heroes and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest episode of the series has finally brought Izuku Midoriya's rage filled One For All transformation to the anime! The sixth season is now rounding out the final episodes of its first arc for the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Deku and the others have been struggling against each of Shigaraki's terrible new powers. Making matters worse, the newest episodes have seen All For One seemingly take control of Shigaraki's body and unlocking new abilities within him as a result.

The previous episodes of the sixth season have made things much more dangerous for Deku as his One For All is the only thing that can keep up with Shigaraki's abilities, but it's also the one thing that the villain wants the most. This came to a head in the previous episode as Katsuki Bakugo took a lethal blow in order to protect him and keep the villain from taking his power, but seeing this, Deku is no longer able to keep a full control over his emotions. Resulting in a cool new look as his anger takes over.

Badass additional action with rage deku, but its still over far too quickly for my liking. I blinked and it was over lol, I really wish hori extended this shit in the manga. pic.twitter.com/BMPBaKryOg — BakuGOAT1 (@LegitTayj1) December 3, 2022

How Does Deku Unleash Rage Mode in My Hero Academia?

It's been previously teased that Deku's use of One For All would take shape around whatever anger he could have, and fans get to see that go down in Episode 123. It's only for a brief moment, but when he sees the bloodied Bakugo and hear All For One (within Shigaraki's body) begin to note how "unnecessary" the bloodshed was, Deku loses it. His Blackwhip begins to wrap around his face and change it.

Quite literally blinded by rage, Deku gets enough strength and speed to dodge around All For One's tendrils. But at the same time, he's so clouded by his anger that he quite literally falls into All For One's grasp as a result of this rage form. It's clear that his anger could indeed close the gap of power, but at the same time it's a form where Deku makes the biggest of mistakes.

How did you like seeing Deku's One For All rage mode in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!