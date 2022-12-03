My Hero Academia Kicks Off Toga vs. Ochaco Conflict

My Hero Academia might be focusing on the war that sees Izuku Midoriya rallying with the wielders of One For All and Shigaraki using the strength of All For One, but the sixth season of the Shonen series is taking the opportunity to explore a "smaller" fight taking place outside the battlefield. While Ochaco, aka the young hero known as Uravity, hasn't been on the frontlines, her battle against Toga has begun in a way that many might not have seen coming based on the season so far.

With the war between Izuku and Shigaraki hitting wild new levels thanks in part to Bakugo's injury and the villain managing to get his hands on the star of the series, Uravity is working with other students in Class 1-A in an effort to protect the civilians who might get caught up in this war for the future of Hero Society. With the evacuation still underway, Ochaco is pulled away from her friends by an elderly woman who is in desperate need of some assistance, but unfortunately for the gravity-manipulating hero, the civilian in distress isn't exactly who she says she is.

My Toga Academia

Toga revealed herself to be the old woman in disguise, ditching her allies riding atop Gigantomachia in an effort to come face-to-face with Ochaco to learn more about what it means to be a hero. The young villain is an interesting case study, in that she is squarely a villain but seems to have a naive outlook on the world, not quite understanding why the heroes do what they do. Uravity isn't exactly thrilled to see the villain who has a crush on Deku, especially considering that the League of Villains member killed the old woman in order to steal her appearance.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Toga remains a fan-favorite thanks to her strange personality and unnerving Quirk, but with the upgrade she received in season five, she's also one of the most dangerous threats to the UA Academy students and Ochaco might have taken on too much to handle in fighting her solo, though we won't know until the next episode how the fight will conclude.

Who do you think will win the intimate clash between these two sides of the same coin when it comes to affection for Deku? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.