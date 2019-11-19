My Hero Academia Fans Are Swooning Over Season Four’s Latest Animation Highlight

While the most recent episode of My Hero Academia gave us an insane new battle in the form of Red Riot unleashing his ultimate form of “Unbreakable”, it also gave us a gorgeously animated battle at the very beginning of the installment. With two colossal villains fighting one another in the middle of a populated city, the heroes of Uravity and Froppy, along with Neijire-Chan, teamed up to bring them down. Fans however have noticed the high quality of that opening sequence, showing off some amazing animation before the heroes even arrived!

Twitter User AshitanoGin shared the clip from the most recent episode, breaking down how the sequence was animated by creator Yutaka Nakamura, using some high octane line work and energetic shading to bring this fast paced, albeit short fight to life:

Yutaka Nakamura animated the first scenes of My Hero Academia #68. Incredible speed-up background animation that leads to a clash between to titan figures. In love with the timing and weight of movements in the last cut pic.twitter.com/mMZX9Jp2S8 — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) November 16, 2019

The fight between these two titans may have ended quickly, but its clear that the animation managed to have an impression on fans. Between Red Riot, Uravity, and Froppy, it was clear that this latest installment was simply jam packed with action and character beats that make this “Overhaul Arc” one of the best storylines that My Hero Academia has to offer.

Without going into spoiler territory, this season will offer even more fast paced action as the war against Overhaul and his Yakuza continues to heat up for Midoriya, Lemillion, and the rest of Class 1-A. Whether or not there will be animation as fluid as this introduction is yet to be seen but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it!

What did you think of this opening sequence from the latest episode of My Hero Academia? What’s your favorite animated sequence of the franchise to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.