My Hero Academia Fans Are Stunned by the Anime’s Latest Animation

With the conclusion of the battle against Overhaul having just taken place, fans of My Hero Academia are taken aback by the amazing animation that was employed in the knock down, drag out fight that took place between Chisaki and Midoriya. With the life of the young girl Eri in the balance, Deku employs the use of his “Infinite 100%” to break through Overhaul’s defenses and bring down the head of the Yakuza in the latest episode.

Fans are still amazed at the animated that was used in the clash and have been given reminders of the best moments from series such as One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball, and various other anime franchises. Clearly, this fight from My Hero Academia will go down in history as one of the best animated anime brawls to date!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

It’s A Masterpiece

My Hero Academia

Movie Quality

Studio Bones Is Outperforming Itself

Can we talk about how Studio Bones managed to outperform themselves again. The animation, visuals, music, choreography. It’s amazing how much emotion & passion they managed to pack into one episode. My Hero Academia thank you for blessing us! pic.twitter.com/Nj5klCqwHJ — Kirishima 🅙 (@HardenedQuirk) January 11, 2020

The Fantastic Feel

Arguably the best episode of My Hero Academia today and definitely the best episode of S4 . Animation , Direction and overall feel was fantastic . Deku showed why he’s a Hero and not some crybaby bitch like people try to make him out to be . Deku went Infinite 100% Plus Ultra pic.twitter.com/DeXlnxngpj — Jovanni (@PrinceKilii) January 11, 2020

Thank Yutaka Nakamura

Thank Yutaka Nakamura for the animation that was used in today’s #MyHeroAcademia Episode he made DEKU Look like a Fuckin Beast 🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/PQeKEqv27t — Guts (@gutsthebadass) January 12, 2020

Clap Clap Clap

Holy that latest episode of #MyHeroAcademia. Omg the music that played. The animation in this one 👏👏👏. You gotta watch it asap. pic.twitter.com/KiHjC8MvvG — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) January 11, 2020

Peak Shonen Anime

My Hero Academia really went crazy with this scene. Colors, movement, animation, sound…this is peak Shounen anime. pic.twitter.com/np6YU3KLk2 — Ely (@ElyForeverr) January 14, 2020

Good AND Creepy

Not many people have talked about how great this scene was. The creepy ost in the background, voice acting, animation and the art/imagery really made this scene stand out from this episode and season. They really found the perfect VA for overhaul 💯.#MyHeroAcademia #overhaul pic.twitter.com/Cudd9Azexc — 🔥BakuGOAT🔥 (@LegitFire126) January 13, 2020

God Tier

Simply Speechless