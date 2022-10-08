My Hero Academia's Latest Episode Inflicts Gruesome Injury on Mirko

Mirko the Rabbit Hero hasn't had the opportunity to really show off her skills throughout her brief tenure in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, but that has changed with this latest episode. As the Paranormal Liberation War continues and the heroes unleash an assault on the villains in an effort to save Hero Society, Mirko is front and center in fighting against Garaki's numerous Nomu, but in the process, suffers an injury that is sure to make more than a few fans cringe in their seats.

Warning. If you haven't had the opportunity to watch My Hero Academia's latest Season Six episode, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Garaki has definitely earned his place as the brains behind All For One and Shigaraki's forces, not just assisting in giving the two villains some serious upgrades, but creating a legion of biological nightmares known as Nomu. These mindless hordes were revealed in the previous season actually to be resurrected heroes and villains, brought back from the grave to further the efforts of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While Mirko was able to tear her way through the lesser ranks created by Garaki, she faced a threat the likes of which she hadn't encountered before.

Pushed against the wall, Garaki released his "High-End Nomu" to save himself, with just one of these nightmares being enough to nearly defeat Endeavor and Hawks at the same time. Mirko, in this recent installment, was facing down a handful and one, in particular, had a Quirk that caused the Rabbit Hero some serious trouble. Twisting her arm around numerous times, Mirko's appendage looks like a towel that was twisted one too many times, essentially making it useless.

Despite losing her arm, Mirko didn't miss a beat, however, still darting around quickly as ever, though it's clear that the Paranormal Liberation War has taken its toll on the Rabbit Hero. While heroes like Crust and a handful of others are making their way to the high-leaping hero, the crime fighters might need more backup when it comes to stopping this unimaginable threat to the world.

What did you think of Mirko's gruesome wound? Do you think the Rabbit Hero will pull through this wild war? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.