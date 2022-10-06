My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 Releases Stills

My Hero Academia is moving along with season six, and after a sizzling premiere, the show is slated to return this weekend with its next entry. Episode two promises to take Mirko to a whole new level, after all. And now, we have been given our first stills from the big episode.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia's official website just released stills for its next episode. Season six will carry on with Mirko's raid against Dr. Garaki, and she will have her hands full to say the least. After all, the doctor has unleashed a slew of High-End Nomu against Mirko, but the tenacious pro is ready to die if it means taking down the doctor.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

Of course, fans can also expect to visit the big raid outside of the hospital. The new stills showcase Midnight as you can see, and she is joined in the field by Kaminari. It seems the student is going to play a major role in part of this raid, and of course, Shigaraki's team is preparing to battle at their headquarters. While Twice and Hawks do their own thing, these new stills focus on Toga and several others back at base.

Clearly, season six is not taking things slow, and My Hero Academia fans know a lot is riding on its raid. This arc is one of the manga's most intense, and it directly kickstarts events that are being addressed in the manga's final act right now. So if you need to catch up on season six, you better binge its first episode ASAP!

What do you think about this first look at My Hero Academia's next episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.