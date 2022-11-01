My Hero Academia Nods to Akira With Shigaraki's Terrifying Return

My Hero Academia brought season six to life last month, and so far, the show is going above expectations. From its animation to its pacing, the series is on point right now according to netizens. This week proved as much when Shigaraki made his long-awaited comeback, and now, fans cannot help but see one of Akira's stars in the League leader.

After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi is a well-known fan of Akira, and My Hero Academia has borrowed from the classic film before. Now, it seems Shigaraki is becoming more like Tetsuo by the day, and season six is here to show fans how. So to start, fans are convinced Shigaraki's latest costume makeover was done because of Akira.

The Bond Between Shigaraki and Tetsuo

If you have been paying attention to My Hero Academia, you may have seen some of Horikoshi's previous nods to Akira. The artist's body horror aesthetic leans on the film heavily, and fans can see that clearly when All For One fights All Might in Kamino Ward. But now, all eyes are on Tetsuo as the boy's fashion seems to have influenced Shigaraki.

After all, Tetsuo is known for wearing a red cape, and the accessory acts as a warning to fans in many ways. The cape is used more and more as Tetsuo's psyche unravels, so of course, Horikoshi gave Shigaraki one of his own. Following the doctor's procedure, Shigaraki is more unhinged than ever, and he's got a dark red cloak to prove it. So if you ask us, Tetsuo would definitely approve of the style choice.

Of course, this comparison comes shortly after Tetsuo and Shigaraki's biggest tie-in yet. Back in season five, fans watched as Shigaraki lost his hand. In the manga, the scene was framed similarly to the panel in Akira where Tetsuo lost his limb. Now, Shigaraki is taking hints from Tetsuo's wardrobe, and there is no telling how much further their bond will go.

What do you think about Shigaraki's role in season six so far? Do you see his ties to Akira...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.