‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Shigaraki Take on His Biggest Challenge Yet

My Hero Academia’s newest arc has introduced a new kind of villain into the series, but it’s not about to forget the impact left by Shigaraki and the League of Villains. Shigaraki has been struggling to rebuild the League of Villains following the loss of All For One and the events of the Internship arc, and recent chapters of the manga have shown his struggle to rebuild his villainous force.

But Chapter 221 introduced his biggest challenge yet as he now has to get one of All For One’s biggest weapons, Gigantomachia, to accept him as the new leader of the League of Villains.

Though Shigaraki and the League headed to Gigantomachia’s location to officially recruit him to their cause, but Gigantomachia idolizes All For One so much he just cannot accept Shigaraki as his successor. He’s so loyal that Gigantomachia is attacking Shigaraki out of sorrow. The only thing that can calm him down is a recording of All For One’s voice, proving that Shigaraki has a lot that he has to overcome.

Shigaraki does not want this giant to be a part of his League, but soon he’s taken to meet All For One’s mysterious doctor to explain just how important Gigantomachia is. These challenges for the League of Villains show them in a much more destitute state than implied after the events of the Internship arc.

They have been portrayed as poor and downtrodden, and Shigaraki is struggling to not only keep his allies in order, but attacking the hero society is far off. Things are only getting more complicated as a new group of villains is beginning to emerge in the recent arc of the series, so fans may just end up witnessing another villain vs. villain fight before too long.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

