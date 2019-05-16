My Hero Academia Gives Shigaraki A Major Power Up

My Hero Academia has been on a roll with its power ups as of late. Not too long ago, Izuku Midoriya got a big boost when the lead learned he had more than one quirk. Now, it seems an upgrade has come for Shigaraki, and well…

It seems the League of Villains leader is living for the deadly touch up.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Shigaraki. The baddie isn’t doing too hot as he is perennially tired after fighting Gigantomachia with no sleep. Now pit against the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki is on the verge of madness, but his slip did gift him a new power.

After tapping into a split memory of his, Shigaraki came back to his senses to fight. The villain is seen running into a crowd of soldiers, and he grabs the horde’s leader by the face. However, the single touch manages to spread decay throughout the entire crowd and ups Shigaraki’s body count in a single move.

“Am I seeing things? Just now, his decay effect spread to people he wasn’t even touching,” Spinner observes from the side.

Despite being exhausted, it turns out Shigaraki is able to tap into a new power up when he needs it the most. Up until now, the decay quirk only worked if Shigaraki touched a person with his bare hands and all five fingers. Now, it looks like the quirk can travel to victims even if they’ve not been touched, and Shigaraki has never been more powerful as such.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

