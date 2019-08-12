My Hero Academia Evolves Shigaraki’s Quirk with Deadly New Ability

My Hero Academia fans know a thing or three about how Tomura Shigaraki works. The leader of the League of Villains is crazed to a fault, but his desire to craft chaos is one which he has always had. The boy’s Quirk only drove the need forward, and My Hero Academia just ramped his power up even more.

After all, Shigaraki’s quirk has a brand-new side to it which makes the League of Villains honcho deadlier than ever before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia began to push Shigaraki when its new arc put some heat on the League. The group came under attack yet again, but it was from the Meta Liberation Army this time around. The new group’s leader Re-Destro was able to pin Shigaraki in a corner, but the League leader pushed past his own limits.

2/ The CEO explained that his “Burden” attack is corporeal, which is why Tomura can make it Decay with a touch.

Presumably Decay wouldn’t work on things like fire, lightning, etc. pic.twitter.com/HGSTmQirY9 — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) August 4, 2019

As it turns out, Shigaraki managed to evolve his Quirk to the point where it can decay other Quirks. Not only is Shigaraki able to use his power without all five fingers of one hand touching the object, but his targeted Quirk counter adds a whole new level of danger. Shigaraki is able to totally destroy Re-Destro’s attack in chapter 238 because it is corporeal. As Shigaraki could touch the attack, he was able to decay it, so fans are curious whether the villain could somehow decay Quirk techniques involving fire, wind, and more. It is only a matter of time before Shigaraki’s improved power is stress tested, and fans are sure such a challenge will come with he faces down Izuku Midoriya once more.

Are you impressed by Shigaraki’s growth during this My Hero Academia arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.