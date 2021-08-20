My Hero Academia: Shigaraki Voice Actor Teases Big Reveals Coming in My Villain Academia

✖

The voice actor behind Tomura Shigaraki is teasing some big reveals coming in the My Hero Academia anime's next major arc, My Villain Academia! After much anticipation and waiting through the majority of the fifth season, the anime has announced that the final few episodes of the season will be kicking off the fan favorite villain focused arc, My Villain Academia. It's one of the biggest events in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and had been swapped with the Endeavor Agency arc that wrapped up its story with the newest episode of the season. So now fans are waiting to see what the anime's take on it will be.

One of the major reasons to be excited is just how much goes on with the original take on the arc, and it seems the anime will be following suit as the voice behind Shigaraki, Koki Uchiyama, released a statement not only hyping the start of this new arc about Shigaraki, but teased that there's going to be some big things happening for the villain as Uchiyama expressed how much he had to push himself to perform these scenes.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

As Uchiyama expressed in a statement to My Hero Academia's official website, "When the My Hero Academia anime had just started, I jokingly asked everyone to 'cheer for the villains, because they're giving their all to destroy all of the heroes.' but I never imagined they'd receive such an amazing arc all for themselves," Uchiyama began. Continuing further, Uchiyama dropped some key teases about what fans can expect from Shigaraki and was even "shocked" at what took place.

"Even the mysteries surrounding Shigaraki will be unveiled," Uchiyama continued. "The first time I read it I was really shocked and conveying all of it through my acting was a tough mission, but somehow I was able to do it." Finally, the star teased that the overall tone of the anime is going to change with this new arc as well, "I'm sure all the fans will love this new chapter, but I also think that many people will start watching now because this new tone will pique their interest. I want everyone to watch it."

What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia's new villain arc coming to Season 5? What do you want to see before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!