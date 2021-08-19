My Hero Academia Drops First Stills of Episode 108

✖

My Villain Academia is set to finally land in the next episode of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, and the franchise has unveiled some new images that give fans a hint of the upcoming adventure for the League of Villains as they battle against the Meta Liberation Army. With this next arc diving into the current predicament of Shigaraki and his clan, while also taking a look into the past of some of the biggest villains that have appeared over the years in the popular Shonen franchise created by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.

Season Five of My Hero Academia has so far focused on the Joint Training Exercise Arc and the Endeavor Agency Arc, with the former focusing on the UA Academy civil war between Class 1-A and 1-B and the latter seeing Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki attempting to better master their Quirks under the current number one hero. With the latest episode seeing Eraserhead and Present Mic learning a disturbing fact about the villain known as Kurogiri and the biological nightmares known as the Nomu, the antagonists of the franchise are planning to unleash an all-out attack that will most likely take the majority of the run time in the upcoming sixth season.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared several new images from the first entry of My Villain Academia, which doesn't just give us a new look at the League of Villains but also hints that we'll be getting our first look at the younger days of Shigaraki and the events that led him to become one of UA Academy's greatest villains:

My Hero Academia Episode 108 (S5 #20) Preview Images (2/2). pic.twitter.com/qV6MGkawzu — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 19, 2021

There are only a handful of episodes left in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, though fans are still enjoying the manga that is currently showing us how dark and dangerous hero society has become following the conclusion of the War Arc. With Japan currently releasing the third movie into its theaters, North American fans are hoping that we'll have the opportunity to see World Heroes Mission arrive sooner rather than later.

What do you think of these new images from the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.