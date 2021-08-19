My Hero Academia Synopsis Sets Up My Villain Academia Premiere

✖

My Hero Academia got its fifth season underway earlier in the year, and its big arc has finally come around. After a game of warm up, the series is set to introduce its My Villain Academia arc at last. This story promises to focus on our favorite villains as Shigaraki makes his own bid for power. And now, the arc's first episode has put out a synopsis.

The update comes this week courtesy of My Hero Academia episode 108 and its synopsis. The release, which is even titled "My Villain Academia", promises to bring Shigaraki to the forefront. But as it turns out, the villain's master is about to unload a new challenge on the boy. So if you want to read the show's latest synopsis, you can find it below:

(Photo: Bones Inc)

"The huge villain Gigantomachia meets the League of Villains outside of their hideout. It seems the ally was left by All For One, but when he sees Shigaraki, he begins to rampage. Gigantomachi, who has supported All For One behind the scenes as a loyal bodyguard, despairs at the difference between his former master and Shigaraki. The battle between Shigaraki and Gigantomachia begins!"

As you can see above, the My Hero Academia synopsis puts together some important pieces. The anime's new arc will Shigaraki and the League of Villains in the wake of their fight against Overhaul. After taking one syndicate to task, the League has been hard at work training, and things may seem good when Gigantomachia introduces himself to the team. But as the synopsis shows, the massive villain isn't interested in following Shigaraki's orders.

And of course, the episode has another secret to drop in. While Gigantomachia keeps the League busy, there is another group of villains out there, and it is set on protecting its turf. Netizens can expect this episode to formally introduce this new threat, so Shigaraki is about to get an even bigger target on his back...!

What do you think of this new My Hero Academia synopsis? Are you hyped for this upcoming arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.