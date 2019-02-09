‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shinso’s Training Results

A major aspect of the recent arc of My Hero Academia‘s manga is whether Shinso, the student with the Brainwashing Quirk that’s striving to be part of the Hero course rather than General Studies, will prove himself worthy of actually making the jump. As of the latest chapter, there appears to be an answer.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Chapter 216! If you’re not fully caught up, or only watching the anime, the following will absolutely reveal details from the chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia chapter, the conclusion of Shinso’s battle with Midoriya finds the General Studies student still lacking, his entire team having been captured without a single member of Midoriya’s team getting captured in return. While it looked like the tables may have turned previously, the previous chapter quickly resolved everything.

Given that the loss was total and without any obvious positive marks for the losing team, Shinso essentially comes to the conclusion that he has failed his test to join the Hero course. On the other hand, the other students and teachers start talking up his quick thinking and abilities and growth, and, well… It looks like Shinso’s going to make it, after all. You can check out the important section of the manga chapter, via this week’s Shonen Jump, below:

Now, admittedly, the response is a little back and forth, but it seems to land on: yes, Shinso will join the Hero course soon, though it’s unclear which class he’ll join exactly.

Which class do you think Shinso will join? Are you excited to see him do so, or do you think he’ll ultimately miss out somehow? Let us know in the comments!

