‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases Its Most Emotional Episode Yet

The fans of My Hero Academia have been on an emotional rollercoaster over the last couple of weeks, but it looks as though the drama is just getting started. Based on a new tease for this Saturday’s upcoming episode, it sounds like things are only getting tougher.

Over on Twitter, @Aitaikimochii translated a promo for the next episode of My Hero Academia, which is titled “The Beginning of the End, the End of the Beginning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the translation, the promo had this to say:

The world has lost the Symbol of Peace, All Might…!? The time has come for All Might to finally release the last of his energy to defeat All for One, bringing the nightmare of Kamino to a close. However, because he is no longer the No. 1 hero now, the world loses its Symbol of Peace and spirals into a frenzy!!

Translated the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 50 preview, provided by @YonkouProd ! The title of the episode is “The Beginning of the End, the End of the Beginning.” Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/S3XQanbZX5 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 15, 2018

All Might has officially expelled all of his One for All power in the battle against All for One, leaving the position of No. 1 hero up for debate. We know that Endeavor, the No. 2 overall hero, has some dangerous motives.

The other major factor leading to an emotional episode this weekend is the meeting between All Might and Deku’s mother. Now that her son is in sole possession of One for All, he will have to explain to her the target that is on his back, and the expectations he will need to live up to.

All roads are leading to an episode full of tears, and not just from Deku.

What do you think will happen in the next episode of My Hero Academia? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!

New episodes of My Hero Academia are released each Saturday morning on FunimationNOW.